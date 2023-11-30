Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Balatonlelle

Residential properties for sale in Balatonlelle, Hungary

houses
6
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€152,016
9 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
€449,253
4 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€211,273
4 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€145,168
9 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 265 m²
€515,623
3 room apartment in Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€261,778
8 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
€182,451
8 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 260 m²
€491,453
