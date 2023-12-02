Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Balatonfueredi jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
Investment in Tihany, Hungary
Investment
Tihany, Hungary
Area 136 m²
€361,083
per month
Commercial in Balatonudvari, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Area 1 m²
€459,818
per month
Commercial in Balatonszepezd, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
Area 1 593 m²
€2,26M
per month
Commercial in Zanka, Hungary
Commercial
Zanka, Hungary
Area 51 m²
€64,240
per month
Commercial in Doergicse, Hungary
Commercial
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 2 289 m²
€17,079
per month
Commercial in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€104,839
per month
Hotel with elevator in Monoszlo, Hungary
Hotel with elevator
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 2 437 m²
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…
€5,50M
per month
