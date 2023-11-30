Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Balatonboglar, Hungary

apartments
3
houses
6
9 properties total found
4 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€375,479
6 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€264,157
9 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 410 m²
€1,20M
2 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€79,062
6 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Its excellent location allows you to enjoy a peaceful family-friendly street while being clo…
€288,220
2 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€179,807
3 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€227,932
6 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€237,980
5 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€233,637
