Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Balatonalmadi jaras

Lands for sale in Balatonalmadi jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Area 2 995 m²
€1,12M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Area 1 666 m²
€49,154
Leave a request
Plot of land in Papkeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Papkeszi, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€225,575
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 740 m²
€132,582
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 2 508 m²
€531,389
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 749 m²
€92,993
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balatonkenese, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€10,51M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir