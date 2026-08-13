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Houses for sale in Balassagyarmati jaras, Hungary

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House in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
House
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 330 000 m²
In the small village of Iliny, located in northern Hungary near Balassagyarmat in the Nógrád…
$1,14M
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