Residential properties for sale in Balassagyarmati jaras, Hungary

Balassagyarmat
15 properties total found
2 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€85,339
2 room apartment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€57,920
5 room house in Patak, Hungary
5 room house
Patak, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€118,527
4 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
4 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€78,755
2 room house in Hont, Hungary
2 room house
Hont, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€44,513
2 room house in Bercel, Hungary
2 room house
Bercel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€52,155
3 room house in Csitar, Hungary
3 room house
Csitar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€20,705
3 room house in Mohora, Hungary
3 room house
Mohora, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€28,710
4 room house in Mohora, Hungary
4 room house
Mohora, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€68,219
3 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
3 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€34,071
3 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€182,268
3 room house in Dregelypalank, Hungary
3 room house
Dregelypalank, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€23,442
2 room house in Dregelypalank, Hungary
2 room house
Dregelypalank, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€26,076
4 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
4 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€164,853
2 room house in Galgaguta, Hungary
2 room house
Galgaguta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€49,797
