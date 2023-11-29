Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Bács-Kiskun

Lands for sale in Bács-Kiskun, Hungary

52 properties total found
Plot of land in Izsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Izsak, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€9,173
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 383 m²
€13,095
Leave a request
Plot of land in Felsolajos, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsolajos, Hungary
Area 8 017 m²
€104,973
Leave a request
Plot of land in Janoshalma, Hungary
Plot of land
Janoshalma, Hungary
Area 1 090 000 m²
€918,513
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 4 964 m²
€60,359
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 7 087 m²
€34,071
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 3 014 m²
€30,180
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 444 m²
€14,040
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bugac, Hungary
Plot of land
Bugac, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€10,221
Leave a request
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 424 m²
€24,636
Leave a request
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 422 m²
€24,669
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€36,692
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€52,391
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€61,147
Leave a request
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 430 m²
€27,293
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 800 m²
€68,232
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€20,443
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 135 m²
€45,138
Leave a request
Plot of land in Fokto, Hungary
Plot of land
Fokto, Hungary
Area 8 600 m²
€49,862
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 531 m²
€15,463
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€35,428
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€35,382
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€278,933
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 m²
€478,950
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 767 m²
€68,232
Leave a request
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€112,583
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lajosmizse, Hungary
Plot of land
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Area 120 000 m²
€73,481
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszaalpar, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaalpar, Hungary
Area 7 290 m²
€12,379
Leave a request
Plot of land in Izsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Izsak, Hungary
Area 1 907 m²
€5,268
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 010 m²
€38,026
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir