  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Bács-Kiskun

Commercial real estate in Bács-Kiskun, Hungary

Kecskemeti jaras
17
Kecskemet
15
Bajai jaras
4
Bacsalmasi jaras
3
Kalocsai jaras
3
Kiskunfelegyhazi jaras
3
32 properties total found
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 41 m²
€41,963
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 100 m²
€433,013
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€99,199
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€813,278
Leave a request
Commercial in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Commercial
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€288,296
Leave a request
Investment in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Investment
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€288,676
Leave a request
Commercial in Harta, Hungary
Commercial
Harta, Hungary
Area 540 m²
€117,939
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 20 m²
€43,301
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 16 m²
€19,158
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 43 m²
€102,214
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 564 m²
€443,511
Leave a request
Commercial in Janoshalma, Hungary
Commercial
Janoshalma, Hungary
Area 362 m²
€170,581
Leave a request
Commercial in Vaskut, Hungary
Commercial
Vaskut, Hungary
Area 712 m²
€91,589
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 132 m²
€291,366
Leave a request
Commercial in Helvecia, Hungary
Commercial
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 515 m²
€392,869
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 280 m²
€425,000
Leave a request
Commercial 11 bathrooms in Bacsszolos, Hungary
Commercial 11 bathrooms
Bacsszolos, Hungary
Bathrooms count 11
Area 794 m²
€593,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Baja, Hungary
Commercial
Baja, Hungary
Area 221 m²
€151,948
Leave a request
Commercial in Lajosmizse, Hungary
Commercial
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Area 1 050 m²
€1,02M
Leave a request
Commercial in Palmonostora, Hungary
Commercial
Palmonostora, Hungary
Area 1 918 m²
€341,162
Leave a request
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
In Kecskemét, next to the new Mercedes factory a 7030qm industrial field for sale. It has a …
€603,594
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 406 m²
€524,865
Leave a request
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 420 m²
€234,420
Leave a request
Commercial in Kalocsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kalocsa, Hungary
Area 936 m²
€257,184
Leave a request
Commercial in Kunbaja, Hungary
Commercial
Kunbaja, Hungary
Area 164 m²
€105,357
Leave a request
Commercial in Madaras, Hungary
Commercial
Madaras, Hungary
Area 609 m²
€170,581
Leave a request
Commercial in Baja, Hungary
Commercial
Baja, Hungary
Area 300 000 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 481 m²
€410,893
Leave a request
Commercial in Solt, Hungary
Commercial
Solt, Hungary
Area 572 m²
€223,884
Leave a request
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 2 300 m²
€1,26M
Leave a request

Property types in Bács-Kiskun

investment properties
