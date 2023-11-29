Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Bács-Kiskun

Residential properties for sale in Bács-Kiskun, Hungary

Kecskemeti jaras
112
Kecskemet
95
Bajai jaras
26
Baja
19
Kunszentmiklosi jaras
13
Tiszakecskei jaras
8
Lajosmizse
6
Tiszakecske
6
165 properties total found
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€192,014
Leave a request
3 room house in Varosfoeld, Hungary
3 room house
Varosfoeld, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€172,523
Leave a request
3 room house in Apostag, Hungary
3 room house
Apostag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€39,246
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunavecse, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavecse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€58,970
Leave a request
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€192,110
Leave a request
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€169,833
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
€93,958
Leave a request
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€208,360
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunavecse, Hungary
2 room house
Dunavecse, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€57,397
Leave a request
House in Tass, Hungary
House
Tass, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€23,064
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€83,606
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€70,737
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€108,766
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€147,237
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaegyhaza, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaegyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€65,260
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunavecse, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavecse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€46,914
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,122
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
4 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€168,784
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€74,695
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€209,644
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€70,502
Leave a request
3 room house in Szabadszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
In Szabadszállás, a 3,876 m2 area is for sale of which 1,886 m2 are farmsteads and 1,990 m2 …
€15,540
Leave a request
2 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€44,529
Leave a request
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€98,283
Leave a request
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€84,286
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€101,952
Leave a request
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€144,603
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€162,494
Leave a request
2 room house in Baja, Hungary
2 room house
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€47,147
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€78,102
Leave a request

