Residential properties for sale in Aszodi jaras, Hungary

22 properties total found
3 room house in Kartal, Hungary
3 room house
Kartal, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€171,772
3 room house in Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
3 room house
Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€99,392
6 room house in Kartal, Hungary
6 room house
Kartal, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
€236,023
3 room house in Kartal, Hungary
3 room house
Kartal, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€78,412
4 room house in Domony, Hungary
4 room house
Domony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€65,300
3 room house in Verseg, Hungary
3 room house
Verseg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
€99,654
2 room house in Bag, Hungary
2 room house
Bag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€25,963
2 room house in Domony, Hungary
2 room house
Domony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€97,032
5 room house in Aszod, Hungary
5 room house
Aszod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
€170,199
6 room house in Aszod, Hungary
6 room house
Aszod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€243,890
3 room house in Tura, Hungary
3 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€65,562
5 room house in Tura, Hungary
5 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
€731,671
4 room house in Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
4 room house
Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€83,657
5 room house in Domony, Hungary
5 room house
Domony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€157,322
2 room house in Aszod, Hungary
2 room house
Aszod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€110,144
4 room house in Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€128,501
3 room house in Aszod, Hungary
3 room house
Aszod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€79,986
5 room house in Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
5 room house
Hevizgyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€151,841
4 room house in Tura, Hungary
4 room house
Tura, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€104,637
3 room house in Galgamacsa, Hungary
3 room house
Galgamacsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€117,985
3 room house in Bag, Hungary
3 room house
Bag, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€41,697
4 room house in Domony, Hungary
4 room house
Domony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€230,778
