  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Ajkai jaras

Lands for sale in Ajkai jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Kislod, Hungary
Plot of land
Kislod, Hungary
Area 602 m²
€22,181
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 1 569 m²
€12,850
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 4 104 m²
€39,075
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 1 447 m²
€12,850
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 2 335 m²
€3,914
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 335 m²
€1,827
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 5 802 m²
€15,396
Plot of land in Halimba, Hungary
Plot of land
Halimba, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€12,265
