Apartment in a new building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens

Modern residential development located in Alimos — one of the most attractive coastal districts of Athens and part of the Athenian Riviera, just 850 meters from the sea and sandy beaches.

The project is currently under construction and features a 6-storey residential building with 13 exclusive residences, offering 1- and 3-bedroom apartments and duplexes designed with contemporary architecture, spacious interiors and high-quality finishes.

Property details

• Property types: 1–3 bedroom apartments and duplexes

• Building: 6 floors / 13 residences

• Energy efficiency: Class A+

• Distance to the sea: 850 m

• Sea view from the 5th floor and above

Sizes

Apartments approximately 70 m² – 210 m²

Prices

• From €641,000 + VAT

• Price per m²: from €4,546/m²

Example availability:

• 1-bedroom apartment — €641,000 + VAT (€4,546/m²)

• 3-bedroom apartment — €1,151,000 + VAT (€5,344/m²)

• 3-bedroom apartment — €1,214,000 + VAT (€6,353/m²)

• 3-bedroom apartment — €1,298,000 + VAT (€5,924/m²)

Key features

• covered parking space and storage room for each apartment

• wide sunbathing verandas

• controlled access building

• pre-installation for electric vehicle charging station

• modern architectural design

• optimized interior layouts

Interior specifications

• semi-solid parquet floors in all rooms

• marble floors and walls in bathrooms

• underfloor water heating

• central VRF air-conditioning system

• thermal aluminium window frames with double glazing

• fireproof security entrance doors

• high-quality kitchen cabinets

• premium wardrobes with soft-close systems

• sanitary ware from European brands

• solar water heater

Location

Alimos is a modern coastal district in the southern part of Athens and one of the gateways to the Athenian Riviera.

The area offers a vibrant seaside lifestyle with marinas, beaches, palm-lined promenades, parks, cafés, restaurants and beach bars.

Nearby landmarks

• Alimos Marina — one of the largest marinas in Greece

• Glyfada — famous restaurants, shopping and nightlife (5 minutes)

• Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center

• The Ellinikon Project — one of the largest urban redevelopment projects in Europe

Excellent access to Athens city centre and the entire southern coastline.