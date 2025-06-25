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  4. Apartment in a new building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens

Apartment in a new building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens

Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$487,199
;
13
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ID: 34952
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Palaio Faliro
  • Address
    Dimokratias

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

About the complex

Contemporary residential development located in Palaio Faliro — one of the most sought-after coastal districts of Athens, just minutes from the Athenian Riviera, beaches and marinas.

The project is currently under construction and features a 7-storey modern building with 21 residences, offering 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and duplex residences designed with spacious layouts and contemporary architectural style.

Property details

• Property types: 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and duplexes
• Building: 7 floors / 21 residences
• Energy efficiency: Class A+
• Distance to the sea: 1.6 km

Sizes

Apartments from approximately 85 m² to 170 m²

Prices

From €386,000 + VAT
• Price per square meter: from €4,559/m²

Example availability:

• 2-bedroom apartment — €706,000 + VAT (€4,531/m²)
• 2-bedroom apartment — €716,000 + VAT (€4,599/m²)
• 3-bedroom apartment — €711,000 + VAT (€4,807/m²)
• 3-bedroom apartment — €722,000 + VAT (€4,884/m²)
• 3-bedroom apartment — €807,000 + VAT (€4,775/m²)
• 3-bedroom apartment — €813,000 + VAT (€4,765/m²)

Key features

• rooftop shared swimming pool
• rooftop BBQ area with sea views
1 parking space for each residence
controlled access building
pre-installation for EV charging stations
• modern architectural design
• optimized interior layouts

Interior specifications

• laminate parquet flooring in all rooms
• ceramic tiles in bathrooms and toilets
• aluminium window frames with double glazing
• high-quality security entrance doors
• kitchen cabinets and wardrobes of premium quality
• artificial granite kitchen countertops
• sanitary ware from European brands
• pre-installation for split air-conditioning units

Location

Palaio Faliro is a prestigious waterfront suburb in the southern part of Athens and the gateway to the Athenian Riviera.

The area offers a vibrant lifestyle with marinas, beaches, seaside promenades, restaurants, cafés, parks and sports facilities.

The district is also undergoing rapid development thanks to its proximity to major urban regeneration projects and cultural landmarks.

Nearby landmarks

Flisvos Marina – luxury marina for yachts
Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center – major cultural and recreational park designed by architect Renzo Piano
The Ellinikon Project – the largest urban redevelopment project in Greece
• beaches and seaside promenade of the Athenian Riviera

Connectivity

• quick access to Athens city center
• easy access to the Athenian Riviera
• excellent transport connections and road infrastructure

Investment potential

Properties in Palaio Faliro remain highly attractive for both lifestyle buyers and real estate investors, thanks to their proximity to the sea, the city center and the fast-developing Riviera area.

Strong rental demand from international professionals, expats and long-term residents supports long-term value growth.

Location on the map

Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
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Apartment in a new building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$487,199
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