Houses for sale in Samegrelo-Upper Svaneti, Georgia

Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsalenjikha, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsalenjikha, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
premium villas with a panoramic species, comfortable living conditions on the Black Sea coas…
$446,175
8 bedroom House in Senaki, Georgia
8 bedroom House
Senaki, Georgia
Bedrooms 8
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 3
Senaki, Tamar Street 26 is for sale a three-story private house of 354 sq.m. with its own la…
$49,200
4 bedroom house in Poti, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Poti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique house is sold in the very center of a quiet, cozy town Poti on the Black Sea coast.…
$120,000
Properties features in Samegrelo-Upper Svaneti, Georgia

