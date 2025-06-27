Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Upper Pirkanmaa sub-region
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Upper Pirkanmaa sub-region, Finland

1 property total found
House in Jaminkipohja, Finland
House
Jaminkipohja, Finland
$17,538
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Upper Pirkanmaa sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go