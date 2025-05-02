Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland
  3. Turku sub-region
Villas for sale in Turku sub-region, Finland

Villa 8 bedrooms in Naantali, Finland
Villa 8 bedrooms
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Great set of many possibilities, even for your own use, for a company, association, etc. The…
$1,57M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
