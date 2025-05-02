Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tampere sub-region
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Tampere sub-region, Finland

сommercial property
5
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Manufacture 599 m² in Nokia, Finland
Manufacture 599 m²
Nokia, Finland
Area 599 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$398,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 531 m² in Kyronlahti, Finland
Manufacture 531 m²
Kyronlahti, Finland
Area 531 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$392,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 396 m² in Uusikyla, Finland
Manufacture 396 m²
Uusikyla, Finland
Area 396 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$340,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go