  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Southwest Finland
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

Turku
25
Turku sub-region
36
Kaarina
4
Naantali
3
9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/8
Wonderful renovated sauna triangle in the lighthouse beach with sea views.The surfaces of th…
$242,568
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$181,362
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse square in a prime location in Teräsrautela! This is a home whose layout works. In …
$285,441
3 bedroom apartment in Kaarina, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kaarina, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$334,894
1 bedroom apartment in Empo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Empo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$165,268
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
Restored from the prison's travel cells, a high standard and quiet apartment with a balcony …
$230,158
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$315,859
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$192,194
2 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant two-level terraced apartment in the Rantaruona area, close to the city centre's serv…
$297,851
