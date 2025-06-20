Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland

Villa 2 bedrooms in Peraseinajoen kirkonkyla, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Peraseinajoen kirkonkyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$301,076
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
