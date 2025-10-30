Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland

2 properties total found
Commercial property 92 m² in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 92 m²
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/3
$33,675
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 84 m² in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Office 84 m²
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/4
$74,317
