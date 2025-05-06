Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Porvoo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Porvoo, Finland

Villa 4 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing project - One Only - special price from the finnish developer  We build houses in…
$475,468
