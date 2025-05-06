Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Porvoo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Porvoo, Finland

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$252,468
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
Good condition double apartment in Porvoo's Spring Hill — Bright apartment in the middle of …
$96,484
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Porvoo, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go