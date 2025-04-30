Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Oulu sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Oulu sub-region, Finland

Oulu
22
Kempele
4
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,728
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
7 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
7 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent two-storey home from the popular Aaltokanka area is waiting for new owners!Gre…
$655,073
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$358,231
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a cozy house in Korvenkylä, built in 2021. The house is really spacious and the des…
$454,169
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$374,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Oulunsalo, Finland
5 bedroom house
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
Now available: Spacious single-family home in a central location in Oulunsalo.Welcome to exp…
$147,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Oulu sub-region, Finland

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go