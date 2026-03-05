Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Oulu sub-region
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Oulu sub-region, Finland

1 property total found
Commercial property 94 m² in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 94 m²
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Area 94 m²
Floor -1/5
A Unique Opportunity! Just steps from the city center on Isokatu, a versatile meeting and sa…
$115,470
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go