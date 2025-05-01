Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Oulu, Finland

4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$699,403
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
