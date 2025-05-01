Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Oulu, Finland

6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,728


4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a cozy house in Korvenkylä, built in 2021. The house is really spacious and the des…
$451,725


5 bedroom house in Oulunsalo, Finland
5 bedroom house
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
Now available: Spacious single-family home in a central location in Oulunsalo.Welcome to exp…
$147,406


7 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
7 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent two-storey home from the popular Aaltokanka area is waiting for new owners!Gre…
$655,073


4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$358,231


3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$374,152


