Seaview Houses for Sale in Ostrobothnia, Finland

Vaasa sub-region
7
Kyrönmaa sub-region
3
Laihia
3
Korsholm
3
No properties were found in this region.
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
$152,839
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom house in Etela Paippinen, Finland
1 bedroom house
Etela Paippinen, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
$220,768
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Tervo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
$33,398
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
$362,286
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
$123,404
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Tullisilta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tullisilta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/7
$89,439
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
$280,772
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
4 bedroom house in Salonkyla, Finland
4 bedroom house
Salonkyla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$449,616
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
$208,314
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Newly spacious and newly renovated apartment in terms of interior surfaces. The spacious sur…
$138,688
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/9
6 storey large duplex apartment with stunning views now on sale! The corner apartment offers…
$395,118
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
$123,970
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
