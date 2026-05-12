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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Loviisa sub-region, Finland

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Loviisa
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Garnison, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$68,333
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Habita
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