Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lapland
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Lapland, Finland

Kemi-Tornio sub-region
3
Tornio
3
Office Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office 723 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 723 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 723 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 150 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 1 150 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$808,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 143 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 143 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
$86,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lapland

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go