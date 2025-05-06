Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$45,376
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$36,392
2 bedroom apartment in Karenkulma, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Karenkulma, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$115,999
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$33,549
1 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$19,333
