Terraced Houses for sale in Jyvaskyla, Finland

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
$281,264
Habita
5 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/2
$514,937
