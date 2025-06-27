Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Järviseutu sub-region
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Järviseutu sub-region, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
3 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
$296,976
3 bedroom house in Tyry, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to visit this charming detached house in Eerola, Valkeakoski, Propsikuja 2. Complete…
$184,429
2 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
$126,858
3 bedroom house in Oulunsalo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
$197,594
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
$575,245
2 bedroom house in Lumijoki, Finland
2 bedroom house
Lumijoki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/1
$367,674
2 bedroom apartment in Singsby, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Singsby, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$256,919
6 bedroom house in Pello, Finland
6 bedroom house
Pello, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely home is looking for new residents. This apartment has enough space for a larger …
$172,054
Cottage 1 bedroom in Salla, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Salla, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
$69,752
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
From Meritullinkatu on the second floor, high-quality two-bedroom apartment with balcony. Th…
$641,889
4 bedroom house in Isolahti, Finland
4 bedroom house
Isolahti, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/1
$279,007
1 room Cottage in Liperi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Liperi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
Here you can enjoy the tranquility of nature and the elegance of authentic cottage life in R…
$80,675
