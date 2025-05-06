Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Espoo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Espoo, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$541,396
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Opportunity! Semi-detached house for sale in the Riilahti area of the sea. The apartment has…
$280,988
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-detached houses in Karakallio now on sale. The condominium is built on its own large pl…
$411,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
New fresh home with a great layout for families with children. An energy-friendly heating sy…
$674,823
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Espoo, Finland

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go