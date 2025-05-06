Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Espoo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Espoo, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Opportunity! Semi-detached house for sale in the Riilahti area of the sea. The apartment has…
$280,988
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Exceptional complex for sale in Soukanniemi, Espoo, with the entire share capital of the lim…
$1,91M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Espoo, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go