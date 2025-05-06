Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Espoo, Finland

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$281,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright walk-through two-bedroom apartment in a good location. Balcony southwest, 2/3 floor w…
$253,905
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
A light and bright family apartment is looking for new residents. On the ground floor there …
$242,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$403,721
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
