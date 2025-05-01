Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

сommercial property
54
hotels
3
offices
35
manufacture buildings
6
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Restaurant 467 m² in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant 467 m²
Kemi, Finland
Area 467 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$17,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 64 m² in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Restaurant 64 m²
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$101,214
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 213 m² in Kittila, Finland
Restaurant 213 m²
Kittila, Finland
Area 213 m²
Floor -1/2
Here in the center of Levi, a café currently operates in a retail space along a bustling ped…
$564,940
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 2 411 m² in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Restaurant 2 411 m²
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Area 2 411 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$739,207
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 113 m² in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Restaurant 113 m²
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$44,921
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 3 805 m² in Niittylahti, Finland
Restaurant 3 805 m²
Niittylahti, Finland
Area 3 805 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$2,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go