Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Joensuu sub-region
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Joensuu sub-region, Finland

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 135 m² in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Office 135 m²
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go