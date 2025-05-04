Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Central Finland, Finland

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in the middle of nature, but only 15 min from the center of Jyväskylä and 8min fro…
$144,674
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Now releasing a beautiful terraced end apartment. Located on the edge of the forest, this co…
$172,930
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
