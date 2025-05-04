Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Central Finland
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Central Finland, Finland

Jyväskylä sub-region
28
Jyvaskyla
28
Tikkakoski
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$179,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$175,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
This double room with a sauna on the 5th floor with a glazed balcony will be released from t…
$180,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Central Finland

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Central Finland, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go