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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Aboland, Finland

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1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kimitoon, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kimitoon, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to enjoy the beautiful island atmosphere of Kemiönsaari in Dragsfjärti! This bright …
$253,505
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Habita
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