Residential properties for sale in Aboland, Finland

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Pargas, Finland
2 bedroom house
Pargas, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$314,342
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 1 bedroom in Kimitoon, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Kimitoon, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$172,061
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Properties features in Aboland, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
