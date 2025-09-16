Barrio residencial Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
In an extremely quiet location and close to the Morača River, a furnished four-room apartment of 174m2 is for sale. The structure of the apartment is duplex, namely:
ground floor: 104m2;
floor: 70m2.
The second floor is not registered. The property is sold fully furnished, including a gym with an investment of 10,000E. The apartment has three bathrooms, one of which has a jacuzzi, and a guest toilet. Heating is central, split system and pellet.
On the ground floor there are three bedrooms with two large terraces, while on the first floor there is a children's room.
The neighborhood is very quiet, the distance from the city center is a three-minute drive.
The building does not have an elevator, it has only 9 apartments and was built in 2011. The roof has thermal insulation with mineral wool and Styrofoam.
