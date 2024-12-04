Villa Marbella

Welcome to Marbella, where you can enjoy premium living in a coastal community located in the heart of Bloom Living, a fully integrated and comprehensively equipped mixed-use complex in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture and complemented by the comforts of modern living, Marbella offers a collection of elegant villas with picturesque lake views, ranging from three to six bedrooms. Each home, meticulously designed in every detail, is created for indoor-outdoor living: spacious open floor plans, functional kitchens, exquisite finishes, and access to first-class amenities within the community.

Residents of Marbella can enjoy a wide range of Bloom Living amenities, located just a few minutes' walk away. Here, you can enjoy the beauty of nature in numerous parks connected by a continuous network, as well as visit the main Club House with easy access to swimming pools, sports and entertainment areas. In addition, at the heart of Bloom Living is the city's shopping and entertainment center, featuring fine restaurants and cafes, as well as a variety of shops and services.

The main attraction of Bloom Living is a large lake, around which there are special routes for walking, running, and cycling. For public events and recreation, the village has multifunctional amphitheaters, as well as the Sunrise and Sunset squares with stunning views. In addition, Bloom Living has places for religious ceremonies and two prestigious international schools.