  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.

Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.

Alanya, Turquía
de
$99,000
13
ID: 32614
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 8/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 70 m² with sea views in the Utopia Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • Spacious bedroom
  • Glazed balcony
  • View of the sea and Alanya Castle

Utopia Residence is a beautiful residential complex built in 2008 with its own 5-star infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 800 meters from the sea.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed network of services, offering everything necessary for a comfortable lifestyle – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Gated area with a landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool with a children's section and a water park. Slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Pool bar
  • Modern elevators
  • Lobby and concierge
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center: sauna, Turkish bath (hammam), steam room, massage
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • BBQ area with a gazebo
  • Children's playground
  • Tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts
  • Backup generator
  • Central satellite dish
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Minimarket
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Car parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Alanya, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
