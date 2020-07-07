  1. Realting.com
  4. Complejo residencial Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Complejo residencial Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Sakhu, Tailandia
$105,000
11
ID: 28083
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Sakhu

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments.

This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenient shopping street promenade leading to Nai Yang Beach.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 123 m²

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

For investors: the opportunity to earn actual rental income. (Management company)

Interest-free installment plan available until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q1 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby lounge
  • Fitness area
  • Playground
  • Spa center
  • Clubhouse
  • Recreation pavilion
  • Business lounge area
  • Coworking space
  • Theater with karaoke
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Sakhu, Tailandia

