Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residencial
  4. Petrovac

Propiedades residenciales en venta en Petrovac, Montenegro

apartamentos
153
casas independientes
36
219 propiedades total found
Casa 5 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con amueblado, con airea acondicionado en Buljarica, Montenegro
Casa 5 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con amueblado, con airea acondicionado
Buljarica, Montenegro
Dormitorios 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 141 m²
€140,000
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 56 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€100,000
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con terraza, con meblirovana polnostyu, con predostavlyaetsya VNZh en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con terraza, con meblirovana polnostyu, con predostavlyaetsya VNZh
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 2
Área 86 m²
€175,000
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con vista al mar en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con vista al mar
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€98,952
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 1 habitacion con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con vista al mar en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitacion con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con vista al mar
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€62,124
Dejar una solicitud
Casa 4 habitaciones en Buljarica, Montenegro
Casa 4 habitaciones
Buljarica, Montenegro
Habitaciones 4
Área 195 m²
The house is located in Buljarica, 1 km from an excellent sandy beach. House area 195 m2 Plo…
€158,000
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 23 m²
A4-1616-2. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the groun…
€52,000
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 38 m²
€106,400
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con balcón, con amueblado, con airea acondicionado en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con balcón, con amueblado, con airea acondicionado
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 86 m²
Luxury apartment in a complex on the territory of the unique Luchica beach, in the village o…
€175,000
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
First Realty
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 47 m²
Piso 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€93,520
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 55 m²
Piso 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€109,439
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 46 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€82,143
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 53 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€94,643
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 55 m²
Piso 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€120,663
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 41 m²
Piso 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€81,260
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
Piso 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€119,388
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 47 m²
Piso 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€103,112
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con balcón, con amueblado, con airea acondicionado en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con balcón, con amueblado, con airea acondicionado
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 74 m²
Piso 3
€163,000
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
RECOM
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 41 m²
Piso 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€89,949
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
Piso 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€131,633
Dejar una solicitud
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitación en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitación
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 1
Área 44 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Petrovac 300 meters from the sea Area 44m2 + 10 m2…
€123,000
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 1
Área 38 m²
€95,000
Dejar una solicitud
Casa 5 habitaciones en Buljarica, Montenegro
Casa 5 habitaciones
Buljarica, Montenegro
Dormitorios 5
Área 245 m²
NUM 4733 Two houses with a perfect view of the sea. Both new ones were built: one complete…
€520,000
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 2
Área 66 m²
Two bedroom apartment in Petrovac. Apartment area 66 m2. Structure: corridor, two bedrooms, …
€115,000
Dejar una solicitud
Casa 4 habitaciones en Buljarica, Montenegro
Casa 4 habitaciones
Buljarica, Montenegro
Habitaciones 4
Área 140 m²
The house is located 1.5 km from the sandy beach of Buljarica, on a flat plot Area 140 m2 Pl…
€150,000
Dejar una solicitud
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con terraza, con jardín en Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con terraza, con jardín
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 8
Nº de cuartos de baño 5
Área 550 m²
Piso 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con terraza, con jardín en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con terraza, con jardín
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 88 m²
Piso 3/4
Penthouse with a roof terrace with panoramic sea views in one of the best complexes on…
€350,000
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar, con teplyy pol floor heating en Buljarica, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar, con teplyy pol floor heating
Buljarica, Montenegro
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 88 m²
Piso 3
Budva, Petrovac – Two bedroom apartment with sea view for sale This spacious two bedroom apa…
€350,000
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 2
Área 88 m²
El apartamento está situado en Petrovac, a 600 metros de la playa de Lucice La superficie de…
€350,000
Dejar una solicitud
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con terraza, con jardín en Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con terraza, con jardín
Petrovac, Montenegro
Habitaciones 5
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 220 m²
Piso 4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Plattform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votos
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir