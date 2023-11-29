Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residencial
Petrovac
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Petrovac, Montenegro
apartamentos
153
casas independientes
36
Eliminar
219 propiedades total found
Por defecto
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Por valoración
Casa 5 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con amueblado, con airea acondicionado
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
3
141 m²
€140,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
56 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€100,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con terraza, con meblirovana polnostyu, con predostavlyaetsya VNZh
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
86 m²
€175,000
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
86 m²
€175,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con vista al mar
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€98,952
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 1 habitacion con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con vista al mar
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€62,124
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Casa 4 habitaciones
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
195 m²
The house is located in Buljarica, 1 km from an excellent sandy beach. House area 195 m2 Plo…
€158,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
23 m²
A4-1616-2. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the groun…
€52,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
38 m²
€106,400
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con balcón, con amueblado, con airea acondicionado
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
2
86 m²
Luxury apartment in a complex on the territory of the unique Luchica beach, in the village o…
€175,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
First Realty
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
47 m²
1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€93,520
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
55 m²
1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€109,439
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
46 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€82,143
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
53 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€94,643
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
55 m²
2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€120,663
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€81,260
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
60 m²
1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€119,388
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
47 m²
2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€103,112
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con balcón, con amueblado, con airea acondicionado
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
1
74 m²
3
€163,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
RECOM
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€89,949
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
1
60 m²
2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€131,633
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en
Realting.com
Agencia
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Idiomas hablados: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartamento 1 habitación
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
44 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Petrovac 300 meters from the sea Area 44m2 + 10 m2…
€123,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Petrovac, Montenegro
1
38 m²
€95,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Casa 5 habitaciones
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
245 m²
NUM 4733 Two houses with a perfect view of the sea. Both new ones were built: one complete…
€520,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
66 m²
Two bedroom apartment in Petrovac. Apartment area 66 m2. Structure: corridor, two bedrooms, …
€115,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Casa 4 habitaciones
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
140 m²
The house is located 1.5 km from the sandy beach of Buljarica, on a flat plot Area 140 m2 Pl…
€150,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Villa Villa de 5 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con terraza, con jardín
Petrovac, Montenegro
8
5
550 m²
4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con terraza, con jardín
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
2
88 m²
3/4
Penthouse with a roof terrace with panoramic sea views in one of the best complexes on…
€350,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con airea acondicionado, con vista al mar, con teplyy pol floor heating
Buljarica, Montenegro
2
2
88 m²
3
Budva, Petrovac – Two bedroom apartment with sea view for sale This spacious two bedroom apa…
€350,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Petrovac, Montenegro
2
88 m²
El apartamento está situado en Petrovac, a 600 metros de la playa de Lucice La superficie de…
€350,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
Villa Villa de 4 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con terraza, con jardín
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
3
220 m²
4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
Recomendar
Dejar una solicitud
