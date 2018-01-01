realtortopdubai

  1. Realting.com
Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Aspect Tower, Business Bay Office 2601, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Agencia inmobiliaria
2016
English, Русский
range.ae
Descripción

The Range story began with a small, but diligent team of realty experts hand-picked by our Founder, Mr. Nitin Chopra. Our journey this far has been profound with milestone victories that led us on the path for expansion within our team. Our organizational strength has increased to 100 skillful specialists that know the Dubai real estate market like the back of their hand. However, we have always maintained the same ethos, choosing individuals who are committed to providing you with unrivalled service and in-depth knowledge.

Our combined experience of over two decades makes Range one of the most experienced corporate real estate providers in the region that has seen the Dubai market grow from its early days to the incredible opportunities that it offers today. Our team has experienced the many highs and lows of the market, ensuring we always know the best option for our clients, and since our inception, Range has grown to become the ultimate all-in-one solution for the Dubai real estate market.

Bluewaters Bay
Bluewaters Bay
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Ríndete a: -2026
Bluewaters Bay

Inicio de ventas de la segunda Torre en Bluewaters del desarrollador de calidad y prestigioso Meraas ^
Este proyecto se encuentra en una ubicación única, lo que permite a los residentes llegar a las atracciones icónicas de Dubai en las principales autopistas, redes de carreteras y rutas de senderismo.
El proyecto en sí incluye:
2 EDIFICIO ( el primero vendido en 3 horas )
672 VÍCTIMAS
TRIMESTRE CON 1, 2, 3 y 4 SPARKERS
3 PENTHAUS
1 UNIDAD ROSNICA
BASSIN DE CURORTE
PISCINA PARA NIÑOS
CLUB DE FITNES
OBSTÁCULOS VERDES Y PRUEBAS PARA EL BARBEC
TENIS KOPT

Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de € 467,189
76–156 m² 3 apartamentos
Ríndete a: -2026
Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya

Inicio de ventas de apartamentos de lujo Design Quarter en la zona más creativa de Dubai!

En el corazón del Dubai Design District, el nuevo proyecto emblemático de Meraas – Design Quarter en d3 está surgiendo con orgullo.

Alrededor de – la sede de casas de moda de fama mundial y oficinas de inicio. El área más creativa donde se llevan a cabo los eventos más grandes relacionados con la moda, la música, la cultura y el arte.

📍 Dubai Design District

¡Los residentes en el Design Quarter en el proyecto d3 serán los primeros en el mundialmente famoso distrito de diseño de Dubai!

?? 安 Las ventas comienzan el 18 de marzo. Todavía tiene tiempo para ser el primero en reservar la mejor opción.

¡Los precios más atractivos de la zona!
Para la compra hay apartamentos disponibles con 1-3 habitaciones. 

Precios medios:
💵 -precio promedio para apartamento de 1 habitación $ 510 000 ( ~ 38 418 000 ₽ )
💵 - precio promedio para apartamentos de 2 habitaciones $ 788 000 ( ~ 59 360 000 ₽ )
💵 - precio promedio para apartamentos de 3 habitaciones $ 1,161 millones ( ~ 87 458 000 ₽ )
Área desde 75m ²

Infraestructura compleja:
• piscina al aire libre
• gimnasio
• zona de barbacoa
• restaurantes gourmet
• parques y jardines verdes.
• parques infantiles
• canchas de tenis y baloncesto 

Entrega del proyecto – mayo de 2027

Verifique los detalles y deje su solicitud de reserva al mejor precio 📩

Aliaksandr Liatchenia
Aliaksandr Liatchenia
3 propiedades
