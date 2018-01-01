realtortopdubai

Descripción

The Range story began with a small, but diligent team of realty experts hand-picked by our Founder, Mr. Nitin Chopra. Our journey this far has been profound with milestone victories that led us on the path for expansion within our team. Our organizational strength has increased to 100 skillful specialists that know the Dubai real estate market like the back of their hand. However, we have always maintained the same ethos, choosing individuals who are committed to providing you with unrivalled service and in-depth knowledge.



Our combined experience of over two decades makes Range one of the most experienced corporate real estate providers in the region that has seen the Dubai market grow from its early days to the incredible opportunities that it offers today. Our team has experienced the many highs and lows of the market, ensuring we always know the best option for our clients, and since our inception, Range has grown to become the ultimate all-in-one solution for the Dubai real estate market.