Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Egypt

Hurghada
4
Red Sea
11
Al Ahia'
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 5 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a pool in the Magavish area Stylish villa with 3 bedrooms is located in the Mag…
$240,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 3
$443,889
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go