Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Sharm El Sheikh
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
About the Project: Sunny Beach Resort is a luxury residential community on the beach over…
$253,499
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
About the Project: Sunny Beach Resort is a luxury residential community on the beach over…
$161,317
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
About the project: Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh, Royal Sunny Beach is a luxury c…
$691,360
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go