Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Red Sea, Egypt

Hurghada
3
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/6
An exclusive loft studio with a spacious terrace is located on the top floor of the Al Dau H…
$95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Red Sea, Egypt

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go